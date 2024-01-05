'Speed Racer' actor Christian Oliver, 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

article

Actor Christian Oliver and his 10- and 12-year-old daughters were killed in a plane crash this week in the Caribbean.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said it happened Thursday when a small plane was headed from Bequia, a small island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, to Saint Lucia.

Oliver, whose real name is Christian Klepser, his two daughters Madita and Annik Klepser, and pilot Robert Sachs were the only ones on board. All four of them died when the plane crashed into the ocean shortly after taking off, police said. Fishermen and divers from the Bequia community helped to recover their bodies, police said.

Christian Oliver attends Remus Pre Award Tea Time at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 08, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Marcel Remus)

Oliver, a 51-year-old German born actor, appeared in 2008’s "Speed Racer," and has acted in numerous other roles. He’s also known for his parts in "The Good German," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," and "The Babysitters Club Movie" in 1995.

A post from Oliver’s Instagram page shows him and his family sending well wishes from a Caribbean island on New Year’s Day.

Actor Bai Ling, who was working with Oliver on an upcoming film called "Forever Hold Your Peace," posted about his death on Instagram.

"It was our first and last film together, I loved working with him so much," she said. "He was so. nice, works so hard and such a brave actor and a beautiful gentle person. We played lovers in this film, just so so so sad ……. And his daughters were so so young."