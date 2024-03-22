The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for potential additional victims after a man was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl earlier this year.

In January, the HCSO Child Abuse Unit received a sexual assault investigation involving a 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned that Christian Morales, 23, had falsely identified himself as a juvenile to the girl through social media.

The sheriff’s office says, under the pretense, Morales picked the girl up at her high school after hours, drove her to a wooded area near the San Jacinto River and forcefully sexually assaulted her. Investigators say he recorded video without her knowledge.

He then drove her back to the location where he had picked her up, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office says a search warrant was later executed at Morales’ Montgomery County residence for possession of child pornography.

During an interview with detectives, the sheriff’s office says he acknowledged his involvement in the matter and advised of additional potential victims.

The sheriff’s office says they believe there are more victims out there who have not been identified. Potential victims are being asked to come forward by calling the HCSO Child Abuse Unit at (713)986-3394. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.

The sheriff’s office says Morales is currently in custody in Montgomery County on a different charge.