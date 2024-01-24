Country music star Chris Young charged with assaulting officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

article

Musician Chris Young was arrested Monday night at a popular Nashville bar in Tennessee, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The "I'm Comin' Over" singer was hit with three charges – disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer – after being arrested by the Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC).

Young, 38, is expected to appear in court with regard to the charges on Feb. 16.

In this handout photo provided by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, singer Chris Young is seen in a police booking photo after being arrested for assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct on January 22, 2024 in Nashville.

Agents of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission entered the Tin Roof bar around 8:30 p.m. Monday to complete a compliance check, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

An agent approached Young, who was holding his ID card above his head. After checking the ID for age requirements, the agent handed the card back to the country music singer, who then began asking the agents questions.

While asking questions, Young was recording the ABC agents, the document states.

After completing the check, the agents moved on to another bar to continue completing compliance checks. Young and a group of people followed the agents to Dawg House, the bar next door.

While attempting to leave the establishment, an agent said Young put out his arm to block his exit and allegedly struck him. The ABC agent said he pushed the musician back to create distance and other bar patrons became involved.

Young had to be physically detained with handcuffs while his associates continued to make the situation hostile, according to the ABC affidavit: "Mr. Young's eyes were blood shot and watery as well as having blurred speech."

Chris Young was arrested Monday night in Nashville. (Getty Images)

A representative for the musician did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Young gained fame after winning the singing competition "Nashville Star" in 2006. He went on to sign with RCA Records Nashville and released his debut album that same year.

The country music star's first single, "Drinkin' Me Lonely," first peaked at 45 on the Billboard Hot Country chart before later reaching the No. 1 spot.

In total, Young has released eight studio albums. He released his most recent album, "Famous Friends," in 2021.

Chris Young gained fame after winning a singing competition in 2006. (Getty Images)

