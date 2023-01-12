Chipotle to give 3,100 fans free burritos for a year — here's how to win

Chipotle launched a new customer rewards park called "Freepotle" this week, and to celebrate, it’s giving 3,100 fans the chance to win free food for a year at all U.S. restaurants.

The new Chipotle Rewards perk "Freepotle" gives members up to ten free food drops throughout 2023, the chain said. Existing Chipotle Rewards members will be automatically enrolled in the new program, and non-members can enroll here by March 6.

Chipotle said current members will get their first free food drop, a side or topping of guacamole with a purchase of $5 or more, through Jan. 15. New members who sign up before March 6 will also get a free side or topping of guac dropped into their account with a $5 minimum purchase, the chain said. Chipotle said the other free food drops throughout the year will include rewards like free Queso Blanco, free drinks, free chips, and double protein on an order.

"Freepotle" is a new Chipotle Rewards perk that gives members up to ten free food drops throughout 2023. (Credit: Provided / Chipotle Mexican Grill)

How to win free Chipotle for a year

To promote its new rewards perk, Chipotle is awarding 3,100 "free Chipotle For a Year" prizes, which equal one free regular entrée item per week for a year, or a total of up to fifty-two regular entrée items.

Chipotle rewards members have multiple ways to enter the contest through Jan. 15, and can only enter once per day:

At Chipotle restaurants, rewards members who make a $5 minimum purchase and scan their Chipotle Rewards member ID at the register in-person will be automatically entered to win Chipotle for a year.

Chipotle rewards members who are signed in to their account and also make a $5 minimum purchase on the app or Chipotle.com will also be automatically entered to win.

FILE - Food is served at a Chipotle restaurant on Oct. 25, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A third way to win is through the "Freepotle" Prize Wheel on TikTok Live and Instagram Live, which will award two viewers with free "Chipotle For A Year" each day through Jan. 13 at 12 p.m. ET. Fans can enter this way simply by tuning into either live video and commenting "Freepotle."

From there, commenters selected at random to spin the wheel to win and try to land on the silver burrito, which wins free Chipotle for a year.

"If it doesn't land on the silver burrito denoting 'free Chipotle For A Year,' the host will move on to the next commenters and continue this sequence until a pair of participants win free Chipotle For A Year," the chain said.

Earlier this week, Chipotle also announced a partnership with Snapchat and is hosting an exercise and meditation challenge that leads to free guacamole upon completion.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.