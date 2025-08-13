Chinese woman sentenced to 2 years for child pornography after illegal border crossing

article

The Brief A 19-year-old woman from China, Jinyi Zheng, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for possession of child pornography. Zheng was arrested after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, where a forensic exam of her phone revealed six videos of child sexual abuse. Following her prison term, Zheng is expected to face removal proceedings from the U.S. and will be required to register as a sex offender.



A 19-year-old woman from China caught illegally entering the United States has been sentenced for possession of child pornography.

What we know:

Jinyi Zheng pleaded guilty on June 2. Chief U.S. District Judge Randy Crane has now ordered Zheng to serve 2 years in federal prison.

As Zheng is not a U.S. citizen, she is expected to face removal proceedings following her prison term. If not immediately removed from the United States after her imprisonment, she must also serve an additional 2 years in home confinement.

Zheng will also be on supervised release for five years following the completion of her imprisonment, during which time she will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict her access to children and the internet.

She will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Forensic examination

Dig deeper:

On Feb. 12, authorities encountered Zheng near Hidalgo, Texas after she illegally entered the United States from Mexico.

At that time, they located an Apple iPhone 14 belonging to her. A forensic examination of the phone revealed six videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Zheng has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) - Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with the assistance of Border Patrol.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei made the announcement and emphasized the importance of border security.

"This case shows why border security is so imperative," said Ganjei.

"Zheng is not the kind of person who we want walking around free in American communities, with the ability to prey on children. Fortunately, swift action by our law enforcement partners prevented this would-be predator from ever gaining access to our nation’s interior."

What's next:

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexa D. Parcell is prosecuting the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.