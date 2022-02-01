Child struck by vehicle in Northwest Harris Co., investigation now underway

article

Authorities are investigating after a child was struck by a vehicle in northwest Harris County on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Details are limited, but authorities said the incident occurred in the 1800 block of Ash Meadow Drive.

Authorities stated the female child is being treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The vehicle involved in the incident did remain on the scene, authorities said.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest information.