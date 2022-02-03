Expand / Collapse search
Child shot in NE Harris Co., said to be in critical condition: authorities

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in northeast Harris County that injured a child. 

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident occurred at the 12200 block of Tidwell. 

Gonzalez said a preliminary investigation revealed a school-aged child, possibly 11 years old, was shot. 

The child was outside a residence when multiple shots were fired. 

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 