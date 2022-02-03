Child shot in NE Harris Co., said to be in critical condition: authorities
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in northeast Harris County that injured a child.
Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident occurred at the 12200 block of Tidwell.
Gonzalez said a preliminary investigation revealed a school-aged child, possibly 11 years old, was shot.
The child was outside a residence when multiple shots were fired.
The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.