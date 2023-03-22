Authorities say a man arrested on charges of crimes against children died while in custody at Harris County Jail.

RELATED: Harris Co. Jail inmate goes public with death, violence, drug use he says he's witnessed since last October

According to the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, Fabian Cortez, 41, was found unconscious at the Joint Processing Center in a restroom Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

Hours earlier, the 41-year-old was brought into the facility after he was arrested by Precinct 5 constable deputies on felony charges of continuous sexual assault of a child and child pornography.

Investigators said Cortez was later found in the restroom and "apparently hanged himself with a drawstring from his clothing."

Detention officers used CPR and rushed Cortez to the jail clinic, where medical personnel took over until an ambulance arrived. He was then rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:29 p.m.

SUGGESTED: FBI to review 2 deaths that occurred inside Harris County Jail after sheriff request

An autopsy is being conducted by forensic specialists to determine his cause of death and the Texas Rangers (per policy) will be investigating the apparent suicide.