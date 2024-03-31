A child was found wandering along Gulf Freeway on Wednesday, March 27 around 1 p.m.

According to HPD, they received a welfare check call at 10919 Gulf Freeway.

Once at the scene, police say a witness said they saw the child exit the Del Mar Apartments entrance and someone saw the child and helped.

The child said that he was home alone with his 6-year-old brother.

Child Protective Services was notified of this incident.

The age of the child found is unknown at the time but we will release more information as it becomes available.