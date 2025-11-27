Young boy fatally struck by vehicle in Houston's South Park area

The Brief The accident was reported on Willow Glen Drive. The driver is cooperating with HPD's investigation.



A boy was pronounced dead after allegedly getting struck by a vehicle in Houston's South Park area.

Child killed in accident

What we know:

The accident was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Willow Glen Drive off Bellfort Avenue and Jutland Road.

A vehicle reportedly struck a 7-year-old boy while going west on Willow Glen. First responders found the boy unresponsive and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Authorities say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The boy's family has been notified.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.