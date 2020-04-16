Child ejected and killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

Harris County deputies are investigating a crash that killed a child on the East Beltway.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the fatal accident involved a car and an 18-wheeler. It happened at 7601 E. Sam Houston Pkwy near the North Crosby Fwy.

A child who was in the car, was ejected from the car and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound feeder of the Crosby Freeway is shut down. You should avoid the area, if possible.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.