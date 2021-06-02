Child dies, another injured in crash after pallet falls onto Eastex Freeway

article

Authorities say a young child died and another was injured in a crash after a pallet disrupted traffic on the Eastex Freeway.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near Laura Koppe Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Drivers reportedly called 911 about a pallet in the middle of the roadway, and some cars were disabled on the side of the road.

Authorities say a white SUV slowed down after seeing the pallet, and a blue car slammed into the back of the vehicle.

Two children in the SUV were taken to the hospital. Authorities say one child passed away and another child is in critical condition.

Police were trying to locate the truck from which the pallet fell.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP