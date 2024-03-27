Chick-fil-A manager, unborn child killed in crash on Florida highway

A South Georgia Chick-fil-A co-general manager and her unborn baby have died in a car crash involving a prisoner transport van in Florida.

Officials with the Panama City Police Department told WJHG the crash happened after midnight on Saturday on Highway 231 near the intersection of Highway 390.

According to police, a Honda Insight crashed into the back of the van, injuring multiple people. Among those people injured was 33-year-old Kristen Brooke Clark, a passenger in the Honda and a resident of Donalsonville, Georgia.

Clark died from her injuries at a local hospital hours later. She was 7 months pregnant at the time.

A social media post from the Bainbridge Chick-fil-A described Clark as a "remarkable leader" and "fierce friend."

"She was a mother figure to many and a sister to us all. She made sure that her team was taken care of," the post reads. "She gave of her time, love, talent, and resources to make sure her team felt loved and supported."

The restaurant's staff also mourned the loss of her unborn child, whom they said was going to be named Asher Blaze.

"This loss is one we will be feeling for a while as she has been a part of our team from Day 1," the restaurant's spokesperson wrote. "It was truly our pleasure to love you back."

The restaurant's marketing director told WALB that employees were going to host a baby shower for her the day she died.

The Chick-fil-A is asking for prayers for Clark's family and employees as they deal with her sudden death.