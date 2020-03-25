CHI Texas Division adopts restrictive visitor policy

CHI Texas Division is adopting a new restrictive visitation policy in response to COVID-19 to protect patients, visitors, employees and physicians.

Until further notice, no visitors will be allowed in the hospital.

Exceptions will be managed by medical decision makers in the areas of end-of-life, pediatric, NICU, labor and delivery, and patients who need language services. However, under no circumstances will children under the age of 18 be allowed in the facilities.

Other exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Greeters will conduct screening at the entrances with a list of questions to help ensure that those who may spread the virus get the care they need without exposing others.

Advertisement

According to the policy, until the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided:

• Healthcare workers with fever, cough, sore throat, or other flu-like symptoms are not permitted in any area of the hospital, unless seeking care.

• People who have traveled to high-risk areas for COVID-19 or had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 are not permitted to visit any area of the hospital, unless seeking care.

• All patients who are coughing are requested to wear a mask.

Visitors are encouraged to consider alternative communication options if possible like phone calls, video messaging and email.

“We understand this change in policy may be difficult for families, but it is imperative we take additional precautions to keep our patients and community safe during this global pandemic,” CHI Texas Division said in release.

The following facilities are impacted by the modified visitor policy:

CHI St. Luke’s Health (serving the Greater Houston community)

• Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center

• CHI St. Luke’s Health—Lakeside Hospital

• CHI St. Luke’s Health—Springwoods Village Hospital

• CHI St. Luke’s Health—The Vintage Hospital

• CHI St. Luke’s Health—The Woodlands Hospital

• CHI St. Luke’s Health—Sugar Land Hospital

• CHI St. Luke’s Health—Patients Medical Center

CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial (serving the communities in Lufkin, Livingston, and San Augustine)

• CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Lufkin

• CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial San Augustine

• CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Livingston

CHI St. Joseph Health (serving the Brazos Valley community)

• CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital

• CHI St. Joseph Health Grimes Hospital

• CHI St. Joseph Health Madison Hospital

• CHI St. Joseph Health Burleson Hospital

• CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital