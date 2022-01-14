Chevron Phillips Chemical Company in Baytown experiences 'unplanned operational issue', all clear given

article

An ‘all-clear’ has been given after the Chevron Phillips Chemical Company in Baytown experienced an ‘unplanned operational issue.’

We’ve learned that flaring or smoke may have resulted as a result of the incident.

Officials said there is no danger to plant employees or the community.

No additional information was released.

