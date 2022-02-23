Sheriff: Driver in custody after brief chase with Houston authorities

Officials say a brief chase with police involving a black pickup ended with the driver in custody Wednesday in northwest Houston.

Details are limited, as it's an active scene, so it's unclear what started the chase, but according to the Houston Police Department, it all started around 2:45 p.m. on Wirt Rd. and Hammerly.

However, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the driver was taken into custody a little after 4 p.m. using a PIT maneuver, involving rear-ending the driver.

Officials later took the driver into custody and no injuries were reported.

No other information was made available, as of this writing but FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.