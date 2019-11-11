Charter school held breakfast and parade for veterans in Jersey Village

Students at Harmony School of Excellence hit pause to say thank you to the many veterans in their neighborhood by holding a breakfast and parade through the halls of their school Monday morning.

More than ten veterans arrived at the Jersey Village school early on Veteran's Day.

The school's Glee club greeted the heroes with a rendition of God Bless America.

The principal and faculty tell FOX 26, it’s important for the students at the charter school to learn how to give back and remember the service and sacrifice of our veterans have given.

Students colored and decorated cards that were placed on gift bags along with personalized notes to each veteran.

This was the first time the Harmony School of Excellence hosted the event.