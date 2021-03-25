Charity ride being held this weekend to benefit Abigail Arias' Foundation

A charity ride this Saturday will benefit Abigail Arias’ Foundation.

The 7-year-old lost her battle with a rare kidney cancer back in 2019.

She was first diagnosed with Wilms tumor in 2017.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Hundreds of people are expected to participate in the "Charity Ride for Abigail Badge #758."

It will start at 10 a.m. at the Brazos Mall in Lake Jackson and end at Tommaso’s Italian Grill in Alvin, where there will be a car and bike show.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

100% of the proceeds will go towards the Abigail Arias Cancer Foundation.

Read more about Abigail’s journey here.