Charges upgraded against suspect following deadly February fight in Houston

Manslaughter charges have been filed against a man following a deadly assault in Houston.

Police said the suspect, Dexter Jerome Simon, 34, punched 53-year-old Christopher Rivers in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the concrete.

Rivers was taken to a local hospital where doctors pronounced him dead the following day.

Simon was arrested on the scene and was initially charged with assault. The charge was updated to manslaughter and Simon was arrested without incident last Thursday.