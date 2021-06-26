Charges filed after dead monkey found in hot car in Tennessee

article

Police in Tennessee say two people face charges after officers found a dead monkey inside a hot car parked outside of a waterpark.

According to the Sevierville Police Department, officers on Wednesday found the dead nine-week old marmoset monkey and a five-week old monkey that was alive in the car parked at Soaky Mountain Waterpark after the facility’s management notified police.

Police say the other monkey was taken to an animal hospital and was very dehydrated but improving.

According to police, 54-year old Nova Brettell of Warsaw, Indiana faces a charge of aggravated animal cruelty. 54-year old David Paul Brettell, also of Warsaw, Indiana, faces a charge of animal cruelty.

Investigators also said the outside air temperature at the time was about 87 degrees. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, vehicle interior temperature in the summer can rise from 85 degrees to 120 degrees within thirty minutes.

Authorities said additional charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.