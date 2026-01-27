Charges dismissed against former Klein ISD teacher accused of trafficking students

The Brief Charges have been dismissed against a former Klein ISD teacher. She was accused of helping her son by recruiting students for prostitution. In the motion to dismiss, prosecutors said there was "insufficient evidence that the defendant had actual knowledge of her son’s trafficking activity."



Charges have been dismissed against a former Klein ISD teacher who was accused of recruiting students for prostitution to help her son.

The backstory:

Kedria Grigsby, who was formerly a cosmetology teacher at Klein Cane High School, was charged with three counts of compelling prostitution and three counts of trafficking a child in 2024.

She was accused of helping her son by recruiting troubled teens from the local high school by offering them a place to stay at a hotel.

What they're saying:

According to the motion to dismiss, prosecutors could not prove the charges against Kedria Grigsby beyond a reasonable doubt.

In the motion, prosecutors said there was "insufficient evidence that the defendant had actual knowledge of her son’s trafficking activity."

The motion noted that charges could be refiled if new evidence is found.

Dig deeper:

Records show Grigsby’s son, Roger Magee, was sentenced to 20 years in prison last March in connection to the case.