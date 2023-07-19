A Chapel Hill ISD elementary school teacher was arrested for his alleged involvement in the promotion of child pornography, according to Montgomery County authorities.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, Fabrizio Olague was arrested on Monday following a two-month investigation by one of their detectives.

Fabrizio Olague (Photo: Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables Office)

The constable’s office says Olague was discovered to be responsible for the transmission of explicit material involving minors.

According to the constable’s office, Olague served as a dyslexia interventionist at CHISD, in Flint, Texas, working with children from kindergarten to the 3rd grade. However, authorities say there is no evidence at this time that Olague victimized any of the students that he taught.

Authorities say Olague was arrested in a joint effort between local law enforcement and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

A search warrant was executed at Olague’s home in a collaborative effort between Montgomery County Pct. 1, Montgomery County Pct. 2, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities say he was attending a teachers’ conference in Plano at the time, and Texas DPS took him into custody there.

The district attorney’s office and ICAC Task Force continue to work together to gather evidence and investigate the case.

"It is anticipated Mr. Olague will face numerous charges related to the promotion of child pornography," the Pct. 1 Constable’s Office said in a news release. "As this case progresses, the community remains encouraged to report any suspicious activities or concerns related to child exploitation to the appropriate authorities, allowing for prompt action and the protection of our most vulnerable citizens."