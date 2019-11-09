Chaos unleashes at highly anticipated Astroworld Festival, stampeding crowd overwhelms police and staff

article

Astroworld Festival is is on Saturday and Travis Scott dropped a loaded lineup, which sees him headlining again with other top artists.

According to witnesses at the festival, the gates were broken down by a rowdy crowd anxious to get into the highly anticipated event, causing chaos and disorder.

Houston Police Department is bringing additional officers to staff the festival at NRG Park. Promoters did not plan sufficiently for the large crowds and understaffed the event.