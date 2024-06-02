Two men were found dead in Channelview after using a generator on Sunday, officials say.

Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 16000 block of John Drive after two men were found inside a trailer they were working on to prepare to live in.

SUGGESTED: 18-wheeler carrying fuel catches fire on I-45 North, multiple lanes closed

One man appeared to have gone to sleep while the other seemed to have fallen out, officials say.

Authorities say the two men were using a generator inside the residence to work and the carbon monoxide levels were extremely high. According to HazMat, carbon monoxide monitors were pegged at 500 parts per million (ppm) when crews arrived and while working inside the structure.

Courtesy of Harris County Fire Marshal's Office

It is unknown how high the levels were while the men were inside, but they were officials assumed they were high enough to be deadly.

The World Health Organization recommends indoor air levels for carbon monoxide be below an average of nine ppm for any eight hours and below 25 ppm for any one hour.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

HazMat teams were called to the scene to assist the Channelview Fire Department with its monitoring.

Gas levels have dissipated and officials report there is no threat to the public.