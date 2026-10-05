Channelview man gets 15 years in prison for possession of child pornography

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The Brief Christopher Lakner, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Harris County Precinct 1 constable investigators said evidence included videos depicting girls as young as approximately 7 years old. Lakner previously served prison time in a separate online solicitation case investigated by the same agency.



A Channelview man who previously served time behind bars for online solicitation of a minor is headed back to prison for possession of child pornography, officials say.

Christopher Lakner, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography last week and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, records show.

Channelview man pleads guilty in child pornography case

Constable Precinct 1 Internet Crimes Against Children detectives investigated the case. According to the constable's office, evidence included a video depicting nude girls between the ages of 10 and 12, as well as another involving a girl approximately 7 years old.

As part of Lakner pleading guilty in the child pornography case, an additional charge of online solicitation of a minor was dismissed, authorities say. In that case, Lakner was accused of seeking to meet a 15-year-old girl at a fast food restaurant to have sex in the bathroom. The person he was communicating with was actually an undercover Precinct 1 detective, according to the constable's office.

Lakner previously convicted in undercover investigation

The backstory:

Lakner was previously sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in a 2019 online solicitation of a minor case.

In that investigation, Lakner was accused of communicating with a Precinct 1 deputy who was undercover and posing as a teenager.

According to the constable's office, Lakner sent nude photos of himself and attempted to arrange an in-person meeting for sex. Authorities say he was also accused of asking the undercover deputy to help him kidnap children to be sold as sex slaves and discussed impregnating her to create children who would be raised as sex slaves.

The constable's office said the detective involved in that case was the same undercover detective Lakner later communicated with in the more recent online solicitation case that was dismissed.

Before his latest Harris County arrest, officials say Lakner had also been convicted in Montgomery County on four second-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography.

Constable responds to 15-year sentence

What they're saying:

"We are never going to stop doing all we can to stop sexual predators," Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Alan Rosen said. "We are not going to let you prey on anyone, especially children."

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office is a member of the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.