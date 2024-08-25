A fire at a mobile home claimed the life of a 60-year-old man in Channelview.

The Channelview Fire Department responded to the scene at approximately 11:09 a.m. in the 16200 block of 2nd Street. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators determined that the fire started in the kitchen, behind the refrigerator. The cause of the fire was traced to an electrical failure in the appliance’s cord.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim, and the investigation is ongoing. However, no foul play is suspected.

Residents are urged to inspect electrical appliances and cords regularly to prevent similar tragedies.