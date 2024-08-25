The Brief A man was fatally shot near 6200 Chimney Rock after a confrontation at a food truck. The man, who initially went to get $20, returned with a gun and pointed it at three men asking for money. The men then shot him. The suspects fled on foot westbound on Elm Street, and while one suspect has been identified, no arrests have been made yet.



A man was shot and killed in southwest Houston late Saturday evening after a confrontation at a nearby food truck escalated.

The incident began near the 6200 block of Chimney Rock around 9:30 p.m. when three men approached the victim at a food truck, asking him for $20. The victim told the men he would get the money and walked to a nearby apartment. Instead of returning with the cash, he returned armed with a pistol.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to reports, the victim pointed the gun at the three men but did not fire. In response, the men opened fire on the victim, striking and fatally wounding him. The suspects then fled the scene on foot, heading west on Elm Street.

Although one of the suspects has been identified, no arrests have been made as of this time. Houston police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.