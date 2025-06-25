Central American family's dream comes true at Astros game; meet Mauricio Dubon

The Brief A family from Central America traveled to Houston so their 10-year-old son, Mateo Hernandez, could meet his favorite Astros player, Mauricio Dubón, on his birthday. Despite Dubón not playing that night, the family enjoyed an unforgettable experience at Daikin Park, fulfilling Mateo's dream of attending an Astros game. Mateo's parents expressed their joy and emotional connection to the Astros, with his mother recalling her father's love for the team, and Dubón encouraging fans from Honduras to show their support.



A family from Central America traveled to Houston for a special day at an Astros game, where their 10-year-old son met his favorite player, Mauricio Dubón.

Family's dream comes true at Houston Astros game

What they're saying:

For 10-year-old Mateo Hernandez, attending an Astros game and meeting his idol, Mauricio Dubón, was a dream come true. Mateo, who plays baseball and looks up to "Dubbie," celebrated his birthday with this unforgettable experience.

"It's been magnificent. It's a dream come true, not only for my son, but for me too. I'm very happy for him," said Gaudy Hernandez, Mateo's father.

Despite Dubón not playing that night, the excitement of being at Daikin Park was enough for the family. Mateo expressed his admiration for Dubón, asking, "You're my favorite player. You're really good. Can you dedicate a home run for me today?"

Patricia Brito, Mateo's mother, shared her emotional connection to the Astros: "I'm crying tears of joy, because my father was an Astros fan. He loved Houston, and now I'm here living this dream for him."

"This is an excellent experience. It's my first time being here at an Astros game, and it's been amazing," Mateo added.

Mauricio Dubón encouraged fans from Honduras to show their support: "Come out and support. If you're from Honduras, bring the flag. I recognize the blue anywhere. Just come out, bring your flag. Small flag, big flag."

Image 1 of 12 ▼