Skin I'm In Fashion Week hits the runway next week

A celebration of diversity is headed to Houston. It's called the "Skin I'm In" Fashion Week Exhibition and Gala to celebrate Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The night of fun features an art exhibit with beautiful models that haven't traditionally been included in mainstream media campaigns. There's also an awards ceremony to honor the companies making progress in being more inclusive.

The Skin I'm In Model and Talent Agency is putting the FUN in the fundraiser, hosting the October 7 event for the non-profit organization Be More Adaptive.

Sonyia Graham and Ferrell Phelps chatted with Fox 26 reporter Damali Keith about how the elegant event can be a tax write-off for you.

There will be a live saxophonist and other entertainment. Tickets are available at skiniminfashionweek.com.