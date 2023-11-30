CDC reports suicide by firearm reached record high in 2022

The CDC recently reported firearm suicides were responsible for about half of overall suicide deaths in 2022. That's 27,000 out of 50,000 overall deaths.

According to the report, firearm suicide rates also increased in all racial and ethnic groups.

Potential causes for the rise in such deaths are being attributed to unemployment, mental health care access and the COVID pandemic.

We spoke with Dr. Lokesh Shahani, MD, PhD of UTHealth Houston, who says some contributing factors locally are social isolation, an increase in substance use, and the financial stress our community is dealing with.

These can lead to depression and anxiety which can then lead to suicidal thoughts or attempts. You should always call 988 immediately, the National Suicide Hotline, and seek professional help.

Additionally, "So what I tell people is when you are having such negative thoughts, like suicide thoughts, think what it is going to do to the people around you," said Dr. Shahani, MD, PhD. "Think about your family before you think about yourself. Because if I commit suicide, I’m gone. But my entire family is going to be traumatized for life. Think about your loved one, think about your wife, your spouse, your kids, your significant other; just because you know these are the people who are going to suffer after you leave them."

Back in September, the White House announced it was creating the first White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to help reduce gun violence and provide resources.

If you’re struggling, help is available by calling 988.