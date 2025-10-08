CBP officers seize more than $4.4 million in cocaine at Texas-Mexico border

article

The Brief CBP officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized $4.4 million worth of cocaine hidden in a tractor trailer. The 335 pounds of drugs were found on October 1 in a shipment of trailer parts at the World Trade Bridge. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents have taken over the case to investigate the seizure.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine valued at more than $4.4 million hidden within a tractor trailer.

Cocaine Seized at Border

What we know:

The seizure happened on Oct. 1 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a semi hauling a shipment of trailer parts for secondary inspection.

During the second inspection with a canine and a non-intrusive inspection system, CBP officers found144 packages containing a total of 335.10 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The narcotics have a street value of $4,474,272.

What they're saying:

"Our frontline CBP officers remain dedicated to CBP’s border security mission and that dedication and application of technology and inspection experience led to this significant cocaine seizure," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Seizures like these reflect the reality of the drug threat we face on a daily basis and our resolve to maintain a robust enforcement posture to interdict this poison and prevent it from reaching U.S. streets."

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.