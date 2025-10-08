CBP officers seize more than $4.4 million in cocaine at Texas-Mexico border
LAREDO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine valued at more than $4.4 million hidden within a tractor trailer.
What we know:
The seizure happened on Oct. 1 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a semi hauling a shipment of trailer parts for secondary inspection.
During the second inspection with a canine and a non-intrusive inspection system, CBP officers found144 packages containing a total of 335.10 pounds of alleged cocaine.
The narcotics have a street value of $4,474,272.
What they're saying:
"Our frontline CBP officers remain dedicated to CBP’s border security mission and that dedication and application of technology and inspection experience led to this significant cocaine seizure," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Seizures like these reflect the reality of the drug threat we face on a daily basis and our resolve to maintain a robust enforcement posture to interdict this poison and prevent it from reaching U.S. streets."
CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.
The Source: Information in this article is from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.