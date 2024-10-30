The Brief Thieves targeted the Montage at Cinco Ranch apartment complex, stealing mail on multiple occasions. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a significant reward to encourage public assistance in identifying and apprehending the suspects. The incident highlights the importance of protecting personal information and taking precautions to prevent mail theft.



$100,000 could be yours, according to the United States Postal Inspectors, who say they need the community’s help stopping mail thieves.

Three thieves are seen stealing straight from the mail boxes in the mailroom at the montage at Cinco Ranch Apartments on October 21. They also stole mail from the location on October 17.

Two men have been identified, but U.S. Postal Inspectors need your help identifying the third culprit.

Miguel Arispe with the U.S. Postal Inspectors says the thieves were able to use a counterfeit postal key to get into the mailboxes. It’s a key that can be bought on the black market.

Manish Vashney, a resident who had his mail stolen, told us watching the surveillance video is disturbing, and he is hoping he can get his mail returned soon.

"They have brought trash boxes, bags, but the only weird part is they are not wearing any uniforms," said Vashney, "It is very scary because I am getting checks and financial stuff in my mail, also gifts, and lots of other precious things."

For Vashney, this is upsetting for him and others who call this community home.

"I have had a very good experience living here with my family. As such, we have not seen any theft or anything like these guys coming into the society and stealing stuff," Vashney said.

FOX 26 did reach out to the owners of the complex, but haven't heard back at the time of this report.

As postal inspectors work with law enforcement agencies and community members to stop these men, their message is a reminder that stealing mail is a crime you will serve up to five years in prison for.

"Some of the mail theft prevention tips that we give customers is don’t let mail sit in your box. If you have outgoing mail, give it to the letter carrier or drop it off at your local post office, or drop it off at a blue collection box. If you have mail that is coming in, check your mail everyday, use USPS resources to track your packages, and set up a community watch to watch each others mailboxes," said Arispe.