Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SUN 4:30 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
11
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:53 PM CST until MON 8:35 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Harris County
Flood Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:29 PM CST until THU 8:15 PM CST, Brazoria County, Galveston County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST, Polk County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:05 PM CST until THU 8:00 PM CST, Waller County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:42 PM CST until SAT 3:53 AM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Cherokee County
Rip Tide Statement
from THU 3:11 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula

Casey Anthony files papers to open private investigation firm in Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 5 hours ago
FOX 35 Orlando
article

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Casey Anthony wants to get into the private investigation business, according to paperwork filed in Florida.

Records show that Anthony has filed papers to start a private investigation company in West Palm Beach.

Documents filed on Dec. 14 show Anthony listed as the registered agent of Case Research & Consulting Services, LLC. The effective date is listed as Jan. 1. 

RELATED: Casey Anthony movie scrapped due to coronavirus, report says

According to the Orlando Sentinel, county property records show the business is registered to a home owned by Patrick McKenna, who was the lead investigator on her defense team during her 2011 trial.

Anthony was acquitted of murder in 2011 in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. A movie about Anthony’s life, which was tentatively titled ‘As I Was Told,’ was scrapped earlier this year, in part, to the coronavirus pandemic.

| SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 35 NEWSLETTER |

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida headlines.  