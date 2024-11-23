The Houston Police Department is investigating the scene of a carjacking turned shootout on East Loop near Clinton Drive.

Liuetnenat Willkens says police received a call about a carjacking in southeast Houston at 8103 Martin Luther King Boulevard. The victim of the carjacking left the scene with another person and followed his stolen car by tracking his cell phone which was still inside his vehicle.

The two eventually caught up with the carjacking suspect and the car stopped on 610 Freeway, just north of Clinton Drive, on the mainlanes.

According to police, the two vehicles got into a shootout, leaving multiple shell casings at the scene.

Two men were shot, officials say, with one grazed on the cheek and the other shot in their lower body. Both were taken to a hospital by private vehicle. Authorities are trying to determine their roles in the carjacking incident.

A third vehicle became involved in the incident and HPD believed they were involved in the original carjacking complaint to chase down the stolen car.

Houston police reported the carjacking victim returned to the scene at Martin Luther King Boulevard where police found him to be in possession of narcotics.

According to Lt. Willkens, the incident might be drug related, but investigators are still looking into the connection between the car theft, shootout and suspects.