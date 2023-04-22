Harris County officials have released a few more details on what happened in a fatal crash in north Houston.

On Thursday morning around 9:15 a.m., officials say Hector Cervantes parked his commercial truck-tractor and trailer in the right lane of the service road at 17000 I-45 North. Gina Wilhoit was reporetdly driving a 2008 Hyundai Azera northbound.

According to records, Cervantes had just loaded a large industrial lift onto the back of his trailer and was securing it. The back of his trailer was said to still be on the ground after he drove the lift onto the trailer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Cervantes was standing on the side of the trailer near the back when Wilhoit changed into the right lane where Cervantes's truck trailer was.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a deadly crash on the I-45 service road.

Officials say Wilhoit drove onto the back of the trailer, hitting the industrial lift and Cervantes who was still standing on the back of the trailer.

After Wilhoit's car hit the back of the lift, it rotated counterclockwise and came to an uncontrolled rest on the side of the trailer, records say. Cervantes reportedly ended up underneath the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUGGESTED: 18-wheeler truck driver in Harris County killed, crashed driving in heavy rain

The lift on the back of the trailer partially rotated into the center lane from the impact and another driver, Shetha Baker, hit the lift with the front of her car.

Wilhoit was taken to Northwest Hospital to be treated.

The case is currently still under investigation.