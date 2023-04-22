More details have been released on the 18-wheeler driver who was killed after a crash on Grand Parkway.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Thursday along the eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway at Cypress Rosehill around 11:30 p.m.

John Jones was driving a 2023 Freightliner truck tractor while pulling an empty trailer in the 18400 block of State Highway 99, according to records.

On that night, there was heavy rain in the area which impacted visibility. Jones was unable to drive in a single lane and hit the north guardrail, going onto the median.

Jones' truck then struck the high-tension cable divider wire and poles on the north side of the median. This led to him driving off the median and landing on the northbound lanes of Cypress Rosehill Road.

According to records, he struck the concrete wall wast of the northbound lanes of Cypress Rosehill Road.

Jones was not wearing a seatbelt and officials say he was partially ejected from the cab of the vehicle.

EMS arrived at the scene and pronounced Jones dead.