Car crashes into Pasadena JC Penney, elderly driver taken to the hospital

By
Published 
Pasadena
FOX 26 Houston
PASADENA, Texas - An elderly driver was taken to the hospital after she crashed her vehicle into a JC Penney store in Pasadena

Authorities said the driver backed into a car, panicked and hit the accelerator, causing her to back into the store. 

One shopper was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

None were said to be life-threatening. 

No other details were released. 