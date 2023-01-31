Car crashes into Pasadena JC Penney, elderly driver taken to the hospital

article

An elderly driver was taken to the hospital after she crashed her vehicle into a JC Penney store in Pasadena.

Authorities said the driver backed into a car, panicked and hit the accelerator, causing her to back into the store.

SUGGESTED: 'We're rehearsing!' UH investigating protocols for student actors after witness mistakenly calls cops

One shopper was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

None were said to be life-threatening.

No other details were released.