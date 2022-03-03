Camp For All Partners with Howard Hughes for Over The Edge 2022 Event

The thrilling fundraiser and rappelling event will be held at The Woodlands® Towers at the Waterway in The Woodlands

HOUSTON (February 22, 2022) – Camp For All is a local not-for-profit that transforms the world for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs. Partnering with more than 65 other not-for-profit organizations, Camp For All delivers a barrier-free camp experience for approximately 10,000 campers each year. The organization will host its 2022 Over The Edge fundraiser and rappelling event in The Woodlands, Texas. The annual event will take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022, with fundraisers rappelling over the edge of 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower, a 31-story office building—one of two Class AAA premier buildings, part of The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway—thanks to The Howard Hughes Corporation®. Camp For All aims to raise $150,000 through this annual fundraising event.

This event will help support the campers that Camp For All serves each year at its 206-acre, barrier-free facility in Washington County. Currently, the event has space for up to 70 rappellers, and those planning to rappel must raise $1,500 to secure their spot. The family-friendly event will last all day, with the first rappellers gearing up as early as 8 a.m. CDT. Participants will rappel from the rooftop of 9950 Woodloch Forest Tower down to the spacious 11th-floor rooftop terrace, for a 20-story descent. Friends, family and community members will be able to cheer on participants from the terrace and greet them upon landing.

"We’re so thrilled to bring the Camp For All Goes Over The Edge event to The Woodlands community once again. While the past two years have been challenging for everyone, our Camp community is excited to continue to support our mission of providing life-changing, barrier-free experiences for our incredible campers," says Camp For All President and CEO, Pat Prior Sorrells. "Thank you to the wonderful Howard Hughes team for their continued generosity and support. This event wouldn’t be possible without them."

The Howard Hughes Corporation, a third-time partner with Camp For All, is generously hosting the Over The Edge event at The Woodlands® Towers at The Waterway.

"We are proud to partner with Camp For All and provide thousands of campers the opportunity to enjoy a barrier-free camp experience. We are excited to join our friends at Camp For All and support this worthwhile cause," said Jim Carman, President of the Houston Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation.

FOX26 is generously sponsoring the Camp For All Over The Edge event as the event’s Exclusive English-Speaking Television Sponsor.

To learn more about Camp For All Goes Over The Edge 2022, sign up to rappel, join a fundraising team or donate to a rappeller, visit https://bit.ly/3rwUVTI or contact Ricki Hendrix at rhendrix@campforall.org. For media inquiries, please contact Larisa Ivy at larisa@likemindstalk.com.

ABOUT CAMP FOR ALL

Camp For All is a unique barrier-free camp that helps children and adults with special needs or challenging illnesses discover life through learning what they can do, as opposed to what they can’t. Opened in 1998 in Burton, TX by two Houston physicians and a father of a child with cancer, Camp For All is recognized as a national leader in creating and providing proven life-changing experiences through a passionate and professional staff, cutting-edge facilities and innovative programming. Camp For All enriches the lives of approximately 10,000 children, adults, and families throughout the year through collaborations and partnerships with more than 65 other non-for-profits.

ABOUT THE WOODLANDS®

The Woodlands, a 28,500-acre award-winning master planned community located 27 miles north of downtown Houston, was recognized in 2021 as the #1 Best Community to Live in America by Niche.com. The Woodlands offers an unprecedented 28% of green space, leading the way among master planned communities that practice environmental preservation. It is home to 120,000 people, and nearly 64,000 people work in the community. The Woodlands has received numerous past accolades including the Vision Award, Development of Distinction from the Urban Land Institute; three-time honoree of "Master Planned Community of the Year," four-time recipient of "Humanitarian of the Year" and "Trailblazer of the Year" in 2018 by the Greater Houston Builders Association; American Trails Developer Award; Environmental Planning Award from the American Society of Landscape Architects, Texas Chapter Houston Section. The Woodlands is a community of The Howard Hughes Corporation®, which supports over 180 local causes in the Houston region through its HHCares program. For more information, visit www.thewoodlands.com. For additional details, find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia®, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Douglas Ranch in Phoenix. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

ABOUT OVER THE EDGE

Over The Edge is a company that provides signature events for not-for-profit organizations all over the world. Business leaders, individuals and community members are invited to raise donations in exchange for the experience of going Over The Edge of a local building.