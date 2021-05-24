Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
11
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:48 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:30 PM CDT until THU 3:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:31 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:52 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from MON 11:14 AM CDT until MON 2:15 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Advisory
from MON 10:19 AM CDT until MON 12:15 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Washington County
Rip Tide Statement
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

California school locked down when stapler mistaken for gun

Published 
News
Associated Press

ELK GROVE, Calif. - Officers responding to a report of a possibly armed person at a suburban Sacramento high school discovered it was a student with a stapler.

Elk Grove High School and an elementary school were locked down when the report came in Friday and officers from multiple agencies were called in to assist.

"During the course of the investigation, officers learned a student used a stapler as a prop to act out a scene from a movie. The stapler was open and the reporting party believed they saw a weapon," the Elk Grove Police Department said in a statement.

The department said the incident was turned over to school administration to address "as there was no criminal conduct identified as a part of this call for service."