Expand / Collapse search

Butterball Turkey Talk-Line helping to avoid fowl play on Thanksgiving

By and Mark Richardson
Published  November 26, 2025 9:43am CST
Food and Drink
FOX Local
article

The Brief

    • The Butterball Turkey-Talk Line, 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372), has experts available through Dec. 24.
    • Since its inception in 1981, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line’s professionally trained turkey experts have assisted millions of holiday cooks.
    • You can also visit their website where you can find answers to almost all of your turkey questions.

There can always be problems that pop up when preparing the turkey for Thanksgiving. No matter if you're a seasoned holiday cook or cooking holiday dinner for the first time, the team at Butterball is a phone call away to answer any questions you have!

The Butterball Turkey-Talk Line has experts available through Dec. 24 via phone, text, social media, and online with both e-mail and live chat. 

Contact the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

  • Phone: 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372)
  • Text: 844-877-3456
  • Butterball’s InstagramFacebookYouTubeTikTok and Pinterest channels
  • Visit Butterball.com to e-mail or chat live with the Turkey Talk-Line experts plus find trusted recipes, how-to videos and other resources.

The backstory:

Since 1981, every November and December, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line’s professionally trained turkey experts have assisted millions of cooks during the holiday.

butterball-2024-10-92530.jpg

Every November and December since 1981, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line’s professionally trained turkey experts have assisted millions of holiday cooks. (Butterball)

The Talk-Line gained popularity and got a boost in November 2001 when it was featured in an episode of "The West Wing" television series. In the episode, "The Indians in the Lobby," President Josiah Bartlet, played by actor Martin Sheen, calls Butterball Turkey-Talk Line to ask if stuffing should be cooked inside the turkey.

Cooking gone wrong?

If things did not work out for you when preparing Thanksgiving dinner, don't worry. There are several restaurants in the Houston-area that will be open so you can still enjoy a meal.

Featured

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Houston: List
article

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Houston: List

If you’ve decided not to deal with the turkey this year for Thanksgiving, that’s okay! These Houston-area restaurants will be open for dine-in, or offering dinner to-go so you can feed the family.

The Source: Information in this story was provided by Butterball and IMDB.com. This story was reported from Orlando

Food and DrinkConsumer