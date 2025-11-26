article

The Brief The Butterball Turkey-Talk Line, 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372), has experts available through Dec. 24. Since its inception in 1981, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line’s professionally trained turkey experts have assisted millions of holiday cooks. You can also visit their website where you can find answers to almost all of your turkey questions.



There can always be problems that pop up when preparing the turkey for Thanksgiving. No matter if you're a seasoned holiday cook or cooking holiday dinner for the first time, the team at Butterball is a phone call away to answer any questions you have!

The Butterball Turkey-Talk Line has experts available through Dec. 24 via phone, text, social media, and online with both e-mail and live chat.

Contact the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

Phone: 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372)

Text: 844-877-3456

Facebook , YouTube , Butterball’s Instagram TikTok and Pinterest channels

Visit Butterball.com to e-mail or chat live with the Turkey Talk-Line experts plus find trusted recipes, how-to videos and other resources.

The backstory:

Since 1981, every November and December, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line’s professionally trained turkey experts have assisted millions of cooks during the holiday.

Every November and December since 1981, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line’s professionally trained turkey experts have assisted millions of holiday cooks. (Butterball)

The Talk-Line gained popularity and got a boost in November 2001 when it was featured in an episode of "The West Wing" television series. In the episode, "The Indians in the Lobby," President Josiah Bartlet, played by actor Martin Sheen, calls Butterball Turkey-Talk Line to ask if stuffing should be cooked inside the turkey.

Cooking gone wrong?

If things did not work out for you when preparing Thanksgiving dinner, don't worry. There are several restaurants in the Houston-area that will be open so you can still enjoy a meal.

Featured article