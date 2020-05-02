Business starts during phase one of reopening Texas

As many retail stores and restaurants re-opened today FOX 26 has been out and about speaking with local business owners about what the experience and preparations for this day have been like.

After six weeks of being closed malls, retail shops and restaurants were finally allowed to open their doors now that stay at home orders have been lifted. Owners of these businesses are excited to get back to work even if it’s limited, with many restrictions to abide by.

“The safety of our customers and our staff. However, we did open our doors today to limit three people to come in at a time, while, you know, until the order is lifted so we continue to practice safe distancing.“ says A’Lisia Smith of Touch of Essence Beauty Supply.

Nick Waak of Good Time Running Co. tells FOX 26 “We’re limiting the amount of people in the store. Technically were limited to six people at any given time, customers in the store. We’re trying to go a little bit more one on one, and scheduling appointments online to make sure we are giving the right amount of attention to our customers.“

Some retail stores opted to stay close, directing their customers to shop online. Those like Touch of Essence Beauty Supply still willing to accommodate for shoppers who don’t want to go inside.

“Little bit I’m sure concerned with coming out, but we still offer curbside for those who do not want to come in the store as well,” said Smith.

Bibo’s Restaurant in Redemption Square says they hope all goes well during phase one of the reopen plan, so more staff members can come back. Mary Huynh, the owner says “We’ve never done the volume of takeout as we did this past month, so we definitely have that under our belt, and so we’re really excited for everyone to come back and dine in at our establishment.”

Whether you plan on shopping for going to a restaurant this weekend check with them ahead of time to see how they are accommodating customers.