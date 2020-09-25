Business giving start-ups space to grow in pandemic

A Sugar Land business is helping to give start-up businesses some space to soar through the pandemic. They're offering three days of free office space and some small businesses say it's the boost they need.

Entrepreneurs will tell you that when you're trying to get a new business off the ground, it's tough to work from home. You often can't meet with clients and it's full of family and distractions. That's where Laura Fisher stepped in.

Fisher showed us that she gave her office rental and co-working space, Business E Suites, an aviation theme decor.

Now she's helping small businesses take off, offering three free days to work in their offices and conference rooms, enjoy their free internet and free coffee, rather than work from home.

"It's for the small business people and everybody's like stopped, they're just stuck. And I thought let's just get them inside, let them work, let them see what it's like to work with other people again," said Fisher.

Start-up consulting firm Davka Ventures says working from home wasn't really working and jumped at the opportunity. "We came in that first day to use our pass. We were able to meet with different clients and quite honestly we were able to get done in those three days what we couldn't get done in a week, a week and a half," said Karen Soni with Davka Ventures.

And van rental company Luxed Vans says it not only gave them office space, but space to park their rental vans.

"We have a lot of these larger vans that you can't just rent a place anywhere. So we needed a location where we can have an office and at the same time as a large storage location where we can park these vans," Said RJ Saini of Luxed Vans,

After their three free days, these two small businesses liked the space so much they're now renting it.

"The fact that we can meet face-to-face, with our clients and even potential clients it's a big game-changer for us. We have been able to close some of these clients," said Soni.

Fisher says she wants to give small businesses the space to spread their wings.

"We're just local business owners here trying to make everything work for each other because we're all struggling. We're all struggling," said Fisher.

Businesses can sign up here for a free three-day pass.

