Bush Intercontinental Airport to begin preventative coronavirus screenings

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Texas, but as a preventative measure, the CDC has announced it will expand screenings to 15 additional airports which includes George W. Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Houston Airports will continue to work closely with the CDC as logistics are still being finalized. Houston Airports is waiting for further guidance on when screenings will begin and stands ready to ensure the community is protected.

The start date of these screenings is still to be determined.