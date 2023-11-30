Bun B's 'Trill Tenders' hosting first Houston pop-up at NRG on Dec. 3

Trill Tenders is set to make its Houston debut on Sunday with a pop-up outside NRG Stadium ahead of the Week 13 NFL matchup between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos.

Co-owned by rap icon and restaurateur Bun B, the new chicken tender concept's pop-up will kick off at 9:30 a.m. and remain open to the public until the game kicks off at noon.

Trill Tenders will be stationed at the Modelo Golden Lion Tailgate, on the BULLevard near the Amegy Bank gate outside the southeast corner of the stadium.

Attendees must be at least 21 to enter the Modelo tailgate and the first 100 individuals to arrive will receive complimentary tenders. Trill Tenders will be available for purchase outside the tailgate for fans of all ages.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Trill Tenders (Photo by Golda Valladares)

The chicken tender business made its debut at the 2023 Tenderfest in Los Angeles in October, securing top honors at the event touted as the world's largest chicken tenders festival.

Earlier this month, it showcased its offerings at ComplexCon in Long Beach, Calif., and provided a preview to Houston residents at the Texans' Taste of the Texans fundraising event at NRG Stadium.

Trill Tenders has jumbo tenders with a crispy, lightly battered coating and Trill Tenders seasoning. Combines will come with Cajun crinkle-cut fries and various dipping sauces.

Bun B leads Trill Tenders alongside partners Andy Nguyen and Nick Scurfield, along with chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.