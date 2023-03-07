Bun B says his poncho is back after putting out a call on social media for help tracking it down.

On Sunday afternoon, Bun B said the poncho he wore during his recent RodeoHouston performance was gone, and he offered a $1,000 reward for help finding it.

"I don’t care who has it. Just get it back to me and take the money. No questions asked," he wrote Sunday.

Late Monday night, Bun B shared an update on social media saying the poncho was "back where it belongs" and it "didn’t cost a dime."

"@gladiator_truck63 is plugged in to the city like no other. Thanks lil bro!" Bun B wrote.

The PURPLE brand poncho features the UGK logo on the front.

Bun B wore the poncho Friday during his Southern Takeover at RodeoHouston, which featured performances by Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Chalie Boy, Lil' Flip and more.