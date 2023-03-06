Rapper Bun B is offering a reward for a missing poncho he wore during his recent RodeoHouston performance.

On Sunday afternoon, he wrote on Facebook, "The @purple_brand poncho is gone! We can’t find it anywhere!"

He says he’s offering a $1,000 reward for its return.

"I don’t care who has it. Just get it back to me and take the money. No questions asked," he wrote. "And we will know if it’s fake lol."

The poncho features the UGK logo on the front. Bun B wore the poncho Friday during his Southern Takeover at RodeoHouston, which featured performances by Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Chalie Boy, Lil' Flip and more.