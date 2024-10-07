Building housing Saudi Consulate in Houston cleared after being evacuated due to suspicious package

UPDATE: The Houston Police Department said the building housing the Saudi Consulate has been cleared by authorities.

No other details have been released.

Photo from the scene

The Houston Police Department says they are investigating a suspicious package at the Saudi Consulate.

Details are limited, but officials said they received a call around 7 p.m. at 5718 Westheimer.

Officials said there have been no threats directed at anyone.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.