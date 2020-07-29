Buffalo Soldiers National Museum cleaned up after being vandalized

article

The vandalism at Buffalo Soldiers National Museum has been cleaned up on Wednesday.

The building had been vandalized with what appears to be a swastika symbol and the words “Sucks Democratic Party,” according to a Facebook post by Desmond Bertrand-Pitts, the museum’s CEO.

People who live by the Houston museum discovered the spray-paint, according to a police report Tuesday.

The museum, which has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, says the incident happened either Monday or Tuesday.

"For 19 years we have educated the Houston, surrounding communities and the world with the stories of African American men and women who sacrifice their lives in defense of America- we have never dealt with such disrespect, hate and racism," Bertrand-Pitts wrote. "It is our hope that the individuals responsible for this act are caught."

The vandalism was discovered on National Buffalo Soldier Day, a day that celebrates the contributions of African American men who fought for this U.S.

You can show your support by visiting the museum's website.