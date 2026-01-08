Bruno Mars 'The Romantic Tour' coming to Houston on April 22

The Brief Bruno Mars announced he will be touring his upcoming album "The Romantic" after it is released in February. The tour will make a stop in Houston on April 22 at NRG Stadium with special guests Anderson .Paak and Leon Thomas. Presale for tickets begins on Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. local time.



Bruno Mars announced he's returning to stadiums for his first full headline tour in nearly 10 years once his new album "The Romantic" is released in February.

If you missed the announcement, it all happened kind of fast.

Bruno posted on X his new album was done on Monday. Two days later, on Wednesday, he revealed the album title and cover, which will be released on Feb. 27. On Thursday morning, we officially got the tour announcement with special guests!

Bruno Mars' new album "The Romantic"

The backstory:

"The Romantic" will be Bruno Mars' fourth solo studio album, coming after his collaborative album with Anderson .Paak, "An Evening with Silk Sonic", which came out in 2021.

Before that, Mars hadn't released an album since "24K Magic" dropped in 2016.

Photo Credit to John V. Esparza

Tour announcement, stop in Houston

Bruno revealed his "The Romantic Tour" will kick off in April 2026.

The tour will feature special guests Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee, Leon Thomas, Raye, and Victoria Monet at select dates and cities.

Bruno will make a stop in Houston on April 22 at NRG Stadium. Special guests for the stop will be Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee and Leon Thomas.

How to get tickets

What you can do:

Presale for tickets begins on Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. local time. You must sign up at BrunoMars.com by Monday at 10 a.m. Pacific Time to participate.

If you're buying tickets through Ticketmaster, no codes will be needed since access is tied to your Ticketmaster account. Anyone who signs u can join the sale.

General onsale behind on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 12 p.m. local time at BrunoMars.com.