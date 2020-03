article

Houston police say two brothers have been charged with the murder of a man who was shot in a car.

John Padilla, 19, and Alvaro Padilla, 25, were arrested Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of the Gulf Freeway service road around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The 46-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the left side of his neck in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.